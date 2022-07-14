Fort Myers Beach gift shop damaged by fire

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Times Square area gift shop caught fire in the early morning hours Thursday, bringing water and structural damage to the building.

Fort Myers Beach and Iona-McGregor Fire Departments responded to the Tropical Sunset store where they saw flames and smoke pouring from the building.

Officials say the fire was contained to the facade of the storefront and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and the building has been turned back over to the owners to begin the cleanup and restoration process.

An investigation into the fire's cause continues.