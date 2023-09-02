FORT MYERS BEACH | Dunk tank fundraiser to help town's only elementary school

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Rude Shrimp Company on Fort Myers Beach hosted a dunk tank fundraiser Saturday to support the rebuilding of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School.

The school, which hosts about 50 students, was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and has been under construction since.

Owner of Rude Shrimp Co. TJ Holzapfel said he and his wife Lisa felt the school needed some extra help rebuilding after the storm.

"We wanna help the kids get their school back," he said. "There's nothing the children need more than to be back in school."

Saturday's fundraiser ran from noon to 6 p.m., with members of the community taking turns on the dunk tank — including Mayor Dan Allers.

"We collaborated with some local people, brought in a couple bands and just decided to have a Labor Day bash," Lisa Holzapfel said.

All proceeds will go towards rebuilding the school. This comes in addition to the recently approved $6 million to rebuild and renovate the campus.

The Lee County School District hopes to have students back at Fort Myers Beach Elementary this November.