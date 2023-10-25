FORT MYERS BEACH | First residential building built on Estero Island in 15 years opens

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Grandview at Bay Beach opened Wednesday morning on Fort Myers Beach. The 11-story tower is the first residential building built on Estero Island in 15 years.

The 58 luxury apartments are one of the first new communities on the island since Hurricane Ian one year ago.

Angela Bell represents The London Bay Development Group behind the building. She said, “London Bay Development Groups Grandview Tower truly represents our commitment to Fort Myers Beach. We are grateful that even when Hurricane Ian hit the building we had very minimal damage, and it was mostly debris, and the foundation was secure and we were mostly able to keep on schedule. ”

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Dan Allers spoke. Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli also attended.

The apartment starting prices are at $1 million. During construction, the development created 350 jobs on the island and one to 1.5 billion dollars in annual tax revenue.