Fort Myers Beach Fire District gets new rescues to serve the community

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) is finally getting new rescues to serve the community.

In a social media post on Friday, FMBFD says it took two years due to supply chain issues to get the new rescue vehicles.

We are excited to share that after two years in the making, due to supply chain issues, we finally have the new rescues in town and will be putting them in service in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/94PrTzaIYb — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (@FMBeachFire) June 23, 2023

They hope to have them on the streets in the next few weeks.