Fort Myers Beach Fire District gets new rescues to serve the community

Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 23, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) is finally getting new rescues to serve the community.

In a social media post on Friday, FMBFD says it took two years due to supply chain issues to get the new rescue vehicles.

They hope to have them on the streets in the next few weeks.

