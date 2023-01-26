Watch Now
Fort Myers Beach extends permit hours

Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 26, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and Businesses on Fort Myers Beach can take advantage of extended hours at the permit office.

This will allow them to continue their efforts to rebuild after hurricane Ian.

If you do decide to take advantage of this, then you should expect delays.

The extended hours are now from 7:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. Monday-Friday and 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Saturdays.

The desk is located in the Town Hall at 2545 Estero BLVD.

You can find all the information about permitting on their website at WWW.FMBGOV.COM.

