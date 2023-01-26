Fort Myers Beach extends permit hours

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and Businesses on Fort Myers Beach can take advantage of extended hours at the permit office.

This will allow them to continue their efforts to rebuild after hurricane Ian.

If you do decide to take advantage of this, then you should expect delays.

The extended hours are now from 7:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. Monday-Friday and 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Saturdays.

The desk is located in the Town Hall at 2545 Estero BLVD.

You can find all the information about permitting on their website at WWW.FMBGOV.COM.