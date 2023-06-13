Fort Myers Beach Elementary demolition among 3 school construction projects to begin this month

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has announced three major construction projects beginning this month, including the demolition of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School as students will return in the fall.

The largest of the three projects will be at Riverdale High School. Construction of a new science building and gymnasium, along with a redesign of the parking lot, is scheduled to begin in late June. The project will cost a total of $6.95 million.

At Fort Myers High School, a synthetic turf football field and polyurethane track will be installed this month. The current grass field will be removed this month before the project begins.

Finally, the district has announced the demolition of the outlying buildings of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, which were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. According to the school district, removing the buildings is a safety measure in preparation for the return of students in the fall.

The demolition will also prepare to campus for any possible expansions in the future.