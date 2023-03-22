Fort Myers Beach debris removal efforts

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced several debris removal processes for property owners that have been operating in the Town since Hurricane Ian hit in September. The deadlines for these processes have passed or are rapidly approaching.

Curbside debris on Town’s side streets

March 1 was the last day that heavy debris could be placed curbside on the Town’s side streets for free pick up by contractors with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and partners. If heavy debris other than regular trash pickup was placed curbside after March 1 it may not be picked up.

It will be the property owner’s responsibility to coordinate removal and pay for that removal.

Curbside debris on Estero Boulevard

Because Lee County manages Estero Boulevard, debris removal on Estero Boulevard has been managed by Lee County. The deadline for that debris to be placed curbside was also March 1. Any debris curbside that was put there after March 1 may not be picked up and it will be the property owner’s responsibility to coordinate removal.

Private and commercial property demolition and debris removal deadline is March 29, 2023.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is still accepting applications through its website www.iandebriscleanup.com for commercial and residential property owners to have their homes or businesses demolished and debris removed at no cost. Property owners can also call the hotline at 850-961-2002 or email iandebriscleanup@em.myflorida.com.

Waterways debris removal

Contractors vetted by the Florida Division of Emergency Management have been cleaning Hurricane Ian debris from public waterways for several months. No deadline has yet been set for this work to end.

Household trash pickup

Household trash pickup is operating on a regular schedule. For questions about pickups, contact Waste Management at 239-334-1224.