Fort Myers Beach closures due to emergency berm project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some beach areas in Fort Myers Beach are closed as construction crews are building an emergency berm.

The closure is from Mango Street Beach Access to Crescent Beach Park.

The closure is expected to last for a week.

The emergency berm project is part of a beach recovery plan to help with some of the erosion that occurred on the beach from Hurricane Ian.

The piles of extra sand will be used to build the berm.

The sand barrier is expected to help with flooding and should help protect buildings near the shore.

The plan is to have this project done by storm season.

As work crews continue to construct the berm the Town of Fort Myers Beach is asking people to be mindful and stay clear of the areas where construction is happening.