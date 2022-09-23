Fort Myers Beach begins preparations as Tropical Storm Nine could make landfall

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach is beginning preparations as Tropical Storm Nine could make landfall this week.

Town staff is encouraging all residents to take time over the weekend to make preparations.

Have enough supplies, including water and medication, to last at least 72 hours. Secure any loose items on your lawn or patio and refrain from trimming vegetation or stacking debris.

Residents who live in homes with a high risk of flooding or damage — like ground level and mobile homes — should have a plan to stay in an elevated and secure off-island structure.

More resources are available on the Fort Myers Beach webpage. Daily updates will be sent out via text and email, and on Facebook.