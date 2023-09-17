Fort Myers Beach begins Island Beautification project

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — During the week of September 18, Fort Myers Beach will be conducting a five-day “Island Beautification” project to clear small piles of construction debris and yard waste that are littering sidewalks and curbsides.

Property owners and residents are asked to participate by using compostable trash bags supplied by the Town to collect yard waste and small construction debris near their properties.

The pickup days will be as follows:



Carlos Circle to Tropical Shores Way on September 18.

Gulf Beach Road to Gulf Island Drive on September 19.

Hercules Drive to Williams Drive on September 20.

Avenida Pescoadora to Flamingo Street on September 21.

Driftwood Lane to Estrellita Drive on September 22.

The town of Fort Myers Beach says to set bags out the night before this special pickup day.

The town says to receive trash bags, residents need to come to the BASE Office at the Town Hall Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bags will also be available from the BASE office on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

