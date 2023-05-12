Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers Beach Art Association to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

FMBArtGallery.jpg
Fort Myers Beach Art Association
FMBArtGallery.jpg
FMBArtGallery2.jpg
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:11:05-04

The Fort Myers Beach Art Association will rebuild its gallery after being destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

MK Architecture, which specializes in commercial, hospitality and multi-family architecture, has been commissioned to design a new arts building for the organization.

The project includes a 3,500 square foot, two-story building to house the gallery and studio. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

The FBMAA is an all-volunteer, member-operated, non-profit organization opened in 1951 which promotes the study, practice and appreciation of art.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM