Fort Myers Beach Art Association to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

The Fort Myers Beach Art Association will rebuild its gallery after being destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

MK Architecture, which specializes in commercial, hospitality and multi-family architecture, has been commissioned to design a new arts building for the organization.

The project includes a 3,500 square foot, two-story building to house the gallery and studio. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

The FBMAA is an all-volunteer, member-operated, non-profit organization opened in 1951 which promotes the study, practice and appreciation of art.