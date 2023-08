LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cypress Lake United Methodist Church is hosting a Back-to-School Bash for the community of Fort Myers.

The first 350 students will receive a free bag of school supplies.

Food will be provided along with inflatables, games, and music.

The School District of Lee County will also have various departments present to help families get ready for the 2023-2024 school year.

The event will be held on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.