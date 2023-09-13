FORT MYERS | 2 arrested after police find narcotics hidden in plants around home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two men were arrested after the Fort Myers Police Department found drugs and paraphernalia hidden within plants and trees outside a home on Economy St.

The two suspects, Tavarus Denson and Jamachockalass Moore, were placed under arrest after a neighborhood complaint lead to a narcotics investigation at the residence on September 7.

FMPD's Vice/Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant for the home. During investigation they found multiple drugs — including bath salts, crack cocaine and marijuana — hidden within vehicles and plants outside. More than $8,000 was also recovered from the scene.

Fort Myers Police Department

Denson is charged with trafficking, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell near a school, and possession of drug equipment.

Moore is charged with violation of probation.

Both are in the Lee County Jail.