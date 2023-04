LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers is getting a presidential visit this week.

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Lee County on Friday. He will be in town hosting the republican party's 2023 Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

The event will feature speakers like Congressmen Byron Donalds, and Greg Steube, and many others.

The event will be held at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

Follow along with Fox4 as we cover the Former President's visit to Lee County.