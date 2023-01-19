Former officer arrested for aggravated assault in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Marco Island patrol officer John Derrig was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to Lee County Sheriff's Office on January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:08 p.m., deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say the victim stated that John Derrig grabbed the victim while holding she was holding a baby and threw her to the ground. She got up, and she told deputies he pushed her against the wall and helped a gunt to her head, and threatened to kill her and himself.

LCSO arrested Derrig on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill

One count simple battery

In June 2019 a woman claimed the Marco Island Police used excessive force during her arrest . And in August 2019, Marco Island Police hired an investigator over missing files .

In December, The City of Marco Island received a favorable decision from Arbitrator Mark Lurie in the John Derrig arbitration. A grievance was filed by former patrol officer John Derrig claiming the City terminated his employment without just cause after determining that he committed a series of improper acts rendering him incapable to continue to serve as a police officer.

Arbitrator Lurie determined that Mr. Derrig’s actions violated the police department’s policies and procedures. Arbitrator Lurie agreed with the City’s contention that Mr. Derrig was insubordinate when he failed to respond to calls for service; that he was untruthful when questioned about his actions; and that he had neglected his job duties during his shift. His termination was upheld.