Former NCAA player named FGCU women’s basketball director of operations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Head coach Karl Smesko announced that Kendall Spray will be the director of operations for the women’s basketball program.

Back in her college days, Spray played one season for FGCU and helped them win the 2022 ASUN Championship crown.

Over her five-year college career, she scored 1,900 points total and averaged 12.3 points per game.

Spray also won he Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship in front of a national ESPN audience.

Last season, the women’s basketball team had an overall record of 30-3 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The team also won its ninth ASUN Championship Title last season.