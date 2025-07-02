Former Lee County deputy arrested, accused of soliciting teen

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lee County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested after detectives say he solicited a 14-year-old girl online, but the teen was actually an undercover detective. Deputies say the now former deputy was sending nude photographs of himself.

Martin County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations detectives arrested 31-year-old Kenan Ural with cooperation from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and assistance from the FBI Miami/Ft. Pierce Resident Agent.

The case began when the Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, working through an assigned Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, uncovered Ural's online communications, according to a press release.

"Investigators say Kenan Ural solicited who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online and sent nude photographs of himself to the undercover detective," the sheriff's office said.

Ural was arrested in Lee County and is charged with three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, solicitation of a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. He will be extradited to Martin County to face these charges.

Ural remains in jail with a $400,000 bond.

Detectives are still investigating this case and searching for potential additional victims. The FBI will also conduct a parallel investigation into Ural's criminal activity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.