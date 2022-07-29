Former Lee County Commissioner John Manning passes away in Massachusetts

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After 25 years of committed public services to Lee County, Commissioner John Manning passed away on July 28, 2022, at his home in Massachusetts.

Manning, a Lee County resident for over 40 years, started as a Cape Coral councilman then moved to the Lee County Board of Community Commissioners and served from 1988 to 2000 and again from 2010 to 2020.

Aside from serving on the Board that was responsible for implementing the Conservation 20/20 program in 1996 that followed the voter referendum, he also helped the county with Conservation 20/20 that reached 30,000 acres of preserve lane in 2020.

In November of 2020, for Commissioner Manning’s retirement, fellow commissioners and the Florida Association of Counties honored him with a video tribute here.

Commissioner Manning is remembered for all his contributions to the community and for all the good he did for the residents of Lee County.