Former Cape Coral resident guilty of identity theft and mail fraud

Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 25, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A former Cape Coral resident was found guilty of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

33-year-old Devin Ryan Maresca, originally of Pennsylvania, was found guilty on 10 counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the Attorney's Office, Maresca filed more than 2,200 fraudulent indemnity claims while living in Cape Coral, claiming that USPS packages he mailed and received were damaged.

Maresca used his mother, father and brother's name to make the claims. He forged their signatures on USPS claims checks and deposited them into a bank account he controlled.

In total, Maresca made more than $100,000 from the fraudulent claim checks.

He admitted to his actions during a 2021 interview with a USPS Inspector General and was indicted in November of 2022.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each mail fraud count. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

