CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A former Cape Coral city council member passed away on Friday.

77-year-old Rick Williams died more than eight months after resigning from the city.

Williams stepped down from the Cape Coral City Council on August 13, 2021.

He wanted to focus on his health and well-being.

Williams served on the council from 2013 to 2021, where he spearheaded the creation of the Cape Coral Youth Council