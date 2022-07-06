Former 96k-Rock personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.

According to the sheriff's office incident report, Firestone was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck when the hydraulic blade/door on the side of the truck closed on his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial report says there was an apparent miscommunication between Firestone and another employee during the repair.

"Evidence indicates this was an accidental death," the report says. "The investigation continues."

We have reached out to representatives from the radio station for comment.