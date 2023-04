LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A food truck park has officially opened up in Lee County.

The hub will be located at the corner of US 41 & Micheal G Rippe Parkway in Fort Myers.

The goal of this location is to provide the residents of Lee County with high-quality local food from food truck vendors in the Southwest community.

The food truck hub will also offer live music and other live events in the near future.

For more information visit www.239foodtruck.com.