Fmr. North Fort Myers fire commissioner passes away

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers Control District officials confirmed Monday the passing of former Commissioner James Leroy Nottingham.

Nottingham was a servant to the area for three decades. Before coming to the North Fort Myers district he retired from the Fort Myers Fire Department as a Captain.

Officials say he was very community minded and supported local efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association as well as Pop Warner football.

Perhaps Nottingham's greatest triumph, according to the Facebook post announcing his passing, was his establishment of a local chapter of the Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters' union. He contributed to the union on a state and federal level as well.

Memorial services were not immediately announced.