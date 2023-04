LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is warning the public about a man taking food from people's fridges.

According to FMPD, a man has been caught on video going onto people's patios and taking food from their fridges.

FMPD says the man was last seen taking food yesterday morning on Van Buren Street.

FMPD says if you see him call the police at 239-321-7698.