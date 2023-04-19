FMPD using new app to alert the public and track crime

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) wants you to know about a new app they are using to track crime in the city.

It is called AtlasOne Public Safety App and the department says you can use it too.

It's a way for FMPD to track the locations, identities, and information about crimes and suspects in the city.

The app also documents crime scene photos and mugshots.

You can even be notified about things going on in your neighborhood.

How it Works

• Download the free iOS or Android Atlas One App

• Tap “GET STARTED” to create your Atlas One profile

• Share your location or add favorite places that you want to track

• If an alert occurs nearby your current location, the app will send a push notification alert

• If you have a crime tip or evidence, easily share text, photos, and videos with FMPD