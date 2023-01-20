FMPD still seeking answers in disappearance of 80-year-old man

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police homicide detectives took to the streets Friday to resume the search for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since 2020.

80-year-old Porter Albert was officially reported missing on January 21, 2020 after he was last seen at the Big Lots located on North Cleveland avenue.

Ever since his disappearance, FMPD's homicide detectives have been relentless by speaking with people and hanging flyers in hopes someone can give them answers on the 80-year-old's disappearance.

Lead Detective Vincent Doyle said the woman that is the focus of the investigation is Tiffany Contestabile.

After nearly three years of searching Detective Doyle reveled that Contestabile is now living in Arkansas, in a small town north of Little Rock and has changed her name.

Days after Albert was last seen Cape Coral Police pulled Contestabile over. Police arrested her for driving without a license and she was later released. She told police she was looking for Albert.

PHOTO COURTESY: LCSO

"Which warranted the investigation to be conducted as a homicide from day one," Detective Doyle said.

With no one in custody and nearly three years later, FMPD's homicide detectives continue to work and said they will not stop until the case is closed.

"To go on with life, specifically for his son Brian wondering what happened to his father, I can't imagine... I have never been through this... but I imagine it's very painful," Detective Doyle said. "I’ve spoken to them recently, as of this week, and they are still concerned and want to find out if the community is can still help.”

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS where you will remain anonymous.

