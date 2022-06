FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers police department is working toward its goal of having each elementary school school resource officer certified as a D.A.R.E. facilitator.

School Resource Officers Jennifer Rackliffe and Jessenia Andujar completed the two-week Florida D.A.R.E. Training Program in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

D.A.R.E. stands for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program and has been administered in Florida’s schools for decades.