FMPD searching for suspects in liquor store break-in

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 17:15:31-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a break-in at Red Bone's Liquor Store on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to FMPD, three male suspects broke into a large storage container belonging to the business around 3 a.m. on July 7.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect wearing a blue hoodie, camouflage pants and brown boots. He used a large bolt cutter to break the locks on the storage container

A second suspect was seen wearing a black tank top, camouflage shorts, black socks and sandals. His face was covered with what appeared to be a shirt, and his hair was braided.

Both of these suspects were seen entering the storage container and taking several liquor bottles and cigar boxes.

A third suspect wearing a black hoodie, red shorts and light-colored shoes was later seen entering the container and removing additional merchandise.

The suspects stole a total of $10 thousand worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspects is asked to call FMPD at 239-321-7700.

