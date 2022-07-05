Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FMPD reports train vs. vehicle accident near Dr. Ella Piper Way

Fox4 Breaking News
WFTX
Fox4 Breaking News
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:52:11-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police have reported an accident involving a train and a vehicle.

The department put out a tweet at 11:45 a.m. advising motorists to seek alternate routes due to the accident, which they say as being in the area of Palm Dr., Dr Ella Piper Way, and Cranford Ave.

Work is ongoing to clear the roadways. It is not clear if there are any injuries associated with the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4