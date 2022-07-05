FMPD reports train vs. vehicle accident near Dr. Ella Piper Way

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police have reported an accident involving a train and a vehicle.
The department put out a tweet at 11:45 a.m. advising motorists to seek alternate routes due to the accident, which they say as being in the area of Palm Dr., Dr Ella Piper Way, and Cranford Ave.
Work is ongoing to clear the roadways. It is not clear if there are any injuries associated with the accident.
Fort Myers Police are currently conducting traffic control in the areas of Palm and Dr. Ella Piper and Cranford and Dr. Ella Piper. This is for a train vs vehicle accident. Please seek alternate route and be patient as crews clear the roadways. pic.twitter.com/kEmNxtDtLY— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) July 5, 2022