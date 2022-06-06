Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FMPD reports rise in motorcycle thefts

AP0308300102.jpg
AP
AP0308300102.jpg
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 09:01:49-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say they are seeing an increase in motorcycle thefts.

An alert posted to the department's Facebook page Monday included a map showing seven reported thefts between April 1 and May 1.

"We encourage heightened awareness if you do own a motorcycle and do not store it in a closed garage," the post reads.

Police say large box trucks are often used to store the stolen vehicles and their presence in neighborhoods after dark could be an indicator of possible theft taking place.

Steps you can take, according to police, include:

  • lock the ignition and remove the key
  • lock the forks or disc brakes
  • lock the motorcycle to a secure stationary object, like a light pole
  • invest in an audible alarm
  • uniquely mark and photograph the motorcycle

Increased patrols have been provided in areas where thefts have been reported. Police remind you to call them if you see or hear anything you consider suspicious.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4