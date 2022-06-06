FMPD reports rise in motorcycle thefts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say they are seeing an increase in motorcycle thefts.

An alert posted to the department's Facebook page Monday included a map showing seven reported thefts between April 1 and May 1.

"We encourage heightened awareness if you do own a motorcycle and do not store it in a closed garage," the post reads.

Police say large box trucks are often used to store the stolen vehicles and their presence in neighborhoods after dark could be an indicator of possible theft taking place.

Steps you can take, according to police, include:



lock the ignition and remove the key

lock the forks or disc brakes

lock the motorcycle to a secure stationary object, like a light pole

invest in an audible alarm

uniquely mark and photograph the motorcycle

Increased patrols have been provided in areas where thefts have been reported. Police remind you to call them if you see or hear anything you consider suspicious.