FMPD: Person robbed by knifepoint at laundromat on Cleveland Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is attempting to identify this man in reference to a robbery incident that occurred during the early morning hours of March 1st, 2022.

Officers say the suspect approached the victim in a laundromat that is located on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

The suspect demanded money and told the victim that he had a knife.

He fled the laundromat in a silver four-door vehicle (unknown make/model).

If you have any information call 239-321-7804 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).