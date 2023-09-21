FMPD Officers teach Fort Myers High School students life-saving skills

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officers from the Fort Myers Police Department spent a day at the Fort Myers High School teaching students life-saving skills.
Two Officers educated students about the challenges of escaping a submerged vehicle.
FMPD says education is key to preventing loss of life.
According to FMPD, the following steps can be followed to ensure your safety and survival:
1. Undo your seatbelt as soon as you hit the water.
2. Open a window once you’ve unstrapped yourself.
3. Break a window.
4. Escape through the open or broken window.
5. Try to open a door only if the car is submerged.
6. Swim to the surface as quickly as possible.
7. Call emergency services once you’re out