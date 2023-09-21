FMPD Officers teach Fort Myers High School students life-saving skills

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officers from the Fort Myers Police Department spent a day at the Fort Myers High School teaching students life-saving skills.

Two Officers educated students about the challenges of escaping a submerged vehicle.

FMPD says education is key to preventing loss of life.

According to FMPD, the following steps can be followed to ensure your safety and survival:

1. Undo your seatbelt as soon as you hit the water.

2. Open a window once you’ve unstrapped yourself.

3. Break a window.

4. Escape through the open or broken window.

5. Try to open a door only if the car is submerged.

6. Swim to the surface as quickly as possible.

7. Call emergency services once you’re out