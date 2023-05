FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is looking to change a street name to honor Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, who died in 2018 while on call.

FMPD wants to rename Flint Drive, where Jobbers-Miller was shot on July 28, to honor his sacrifice.

The request submitted by FMPD to Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson does not include a proposed new name.

The department says the move is both for fellow officers, and for Jobbers-Miller's family.