LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is asking the public for help in identifying the two individuals suspected of tampering and stealing from downtown parking meters.

According to FMPD on June 25, 2023, the two suspects were spotted tampering with the parking meters in the downtown district and stealing from them.

FMPD says this is an ongoing investigation and all information can be called into FMPD.