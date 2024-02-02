Watch Now
FMPD looking for semi trailer seen near scene of recent murder

Police found body of 63-year-old man near Markland and Michigan, east of downtown
In a Facebook post on FMPD's website, police are looking for this truck and trailer from Saturday, January 27, seen near Markland Avenue and Michigan Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 01, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are trying to find a semi trailer, that investigators say, is seen in surveillance video as driving from the scene of a recent murder east of downtown.

Investigators found the body of Aubrey Carter, 63, on Markland Avenue, in a vacant lot, two blocks north of Michigan Avenue. Responders found Carter's body on Saturday after 1 p.m.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the police department called Carter's death once that "appears to be an isolated incident". Police have not talked about the manner in which the man died.

Aubrey Carter, Fort Myers homicide victim
Fort Myers Police say Aubrey Carter, 63, was found dead in a vacant field on Markland Avenue on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Investigators are calling his death a homicide.

Fort Myers police wrote, in the post, that detectives are looking for more information on the semi pictures driving away from the scene. The truck appears to have a red cab with the words "Henderson Trucking" on the side and the number 53 is on the upper right corner of the box trailer.

Anyone with information on this cab or trailer is urged to call Fort Myers police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

