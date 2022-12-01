FMPD leads multi-agency plea for drivers to reduce distracted, impaired driving

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Representatives from Fort Myers police, Florida Highway Patrol, Lee Health and the Lee County Sheriff's Office discuss distracted and impaired driving at a public address Thursday.

With the holiday season in full swing, the area and state law enforcement agencies stressed the importance of drivers behaving responsibly on the road. The public plea was to reduce the number of drunk, drugged, distracted and aggressive drivers that cause hundreds of fatalities.

They also pledged to arrest and prosecute those who violate the law.

"Give the gift of safety," they implored.

25% of recent trauma alerts have been connected to alcohol-related impaired driving, Lee Health officials said.