FORT MYERS, Fla. — K9 Bane now has a bullet and stab protective vest after a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

An Amazon Smile donor percentage purchase program sponsored the vest and embroidered it with this quote: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.”

According to FMPD, the vest serves as potentially lifesaving body armor. Through Vested Interest in K9s Inc, the vest is custom-fitted for each K9 Bane.