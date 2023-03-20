Watch Now
FMPD is looking for two vehicles suspected of stealing a black trailer

Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 19:06:04-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for two vehicles suspected of attempting to steal a black trailer.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a black GMC cut locks on gates to a business located at 3170 Old Metro Pkwy

At 7:42 p.m. the GMC attempted to steal a black trailer.

Authorities believe they couldn't attach the trailer to the truck because
they left at 7:47 p.m.

The suspects returned at 8:36 p.m. in a gray Nissan with a white pickup to act as a lookout.

The two vehicles left together at 8:39 pm with the stolen trailer. They were traveling north towards Hanson.

If you have information about this case, please contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.

