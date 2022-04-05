Watch
FMPD: Have you seen this vehicle involved in hit and run

Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 17:00:59-04

FORT MEYRS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to the scene of Fowler Street and Lafayette Street in reference to a bicyclist and vehicle accident.

According to the report and the photos, on April 4th around 8:46 PM, the vehicle had struck the victim and then fled the scene; the victim was left in critical condition.

The victim is in the hospital reportedly battling life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is said to be a white 2007-2010 Ford Explorer Sports Trac XLT with a topper on the bed. The first photo is before the accident and the second one was taken after the accident.

If you have any information on this vehicle or anything else regarding the accident contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

