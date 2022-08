FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers responded to the scene of Ford Street and Dora Street after a small dog got hit by a car.

The car fled the area and officers were able to find the dog and give it to Lee County Domestic Animal Services to care for its minor injuries.

FMPD asks that if you recognize the dog, contact them at 239-321-7700.

If the dog isn’t claimed, Lee County Domestic Animal Services will assume custody.

Fort Myers Police Department