FMPD detectives need help identifying 5 burglary suspects in Lindsford Community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the early morning hours of June 21, five individuals were caught on camera trying to burglarize vehicles outside of homes in the Lindsford Community.

Though, in the video, the people were unable to open the car doors because they were locked, they did successfully burglarize other vehicles with unlocked doors.

FMPD encourages residents to lock their car doors and remove valuable items from their vehicles to avoid becoming victim to this kind of crime.

If you can identify or have any information on the people in the video above, contact Fort Myers Police of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.