FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department crime scene units are at the scene of a Travel Inn in Fort Myers in regards to a late 60-70-year-old man's confirmed death investigation.

According to Sergeant Glynn Thompson, as of right now the body is not showing any signs of trauma, the body was there for a few hours, and it does not appear to be foul play.

Currently, FMPD is waiting to hear back from the coroner's office to finalize the cause of death; check back for more updates.