FMPD chief responds to independent review of department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs is expected to discuss findings of an independent review of the department to be formally released Monday.

FMPD response to independent review

The City of Fort Myers ordered an independent review to examine how a group of law enforcement officers interpreted a statement made by the now-retired commander overseeing the new headquarters project.

The review did not find any violations in removing then-Commander William Newhouse, but investigators strongly recommended more should’ve been done to remove all possibility of favoritism.