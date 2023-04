LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking for help in locating any video footage of the events surrounding the stabbing that occurred at Horizons apartments, on Friday.

Investigators say on March 31st at approximately 8:45 p.m. someone was stabbed to death in the apartment complex.

Police have already arrested Alexis Jewitt and she is now facing non-premeditated murder charges.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.