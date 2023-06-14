FMPD asks for assistance identifying teens in a dangerous TikTok challenge

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past few months, the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) has received calls from concerned residents along the McGregor corridor regarding teens knocking and even forcefully kicking residential doors during all hours of the evening.

The FMPD says they believe the teens are participating in a TikTok Challenge where people go around kicking residents' doors in the middle of the night.

FMPD says while this seems cool to them, this poses a serious risk.

There have been reports of the teens wearing ski masks during these incidents.

FMPD says There can be criminal consequences for these actions.

If you have information regarding these pictured males, please contact FMPD.