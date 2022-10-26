Watch Now
FMPD asking for help identifying a burglary suspect

Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 15:09:12-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that happened on March 23, 2022.

The suspect was seen entering a victim's unlocked vehicle near First Street and Hendry Street. He stole several items from inside the car before leaving.

The suspect was also seen attempting to get into other cars in the area with no success.

Clear images of the suspect were captured on a security camera. He is described as a white male wearing glasses, a black hoodie with red lettering on the front and the sleeves, black pants or joggers and black shoes.

