FMPD arrests three juveniles after armed robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) arrested three juveniles after an armed robbery.

On September 1, FMPD received a call about a robbery with a firearm on Pine Street in Fort Myers.

Upon arrival, officers began their investigation and were able to focus on a home nearby where they were able to detain three juvenile males.

According to FMPD once the officers positively identified, the trio the juveniles were arrested, and a search warrant was approved for the residence.

FMPD says they found evidence supporting the crime during the search.

According to FMPD the three juveniles were arrested and charged with several Felonies including Robbery with a Firearm.