FMPD arrests man for child neglect, and drug possession after a traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) arrested a man on several charges including child neglect, and drug possessions after a traffic stop.

On Friday, October 13th, FMPD Officers conducted a traffic stop at Fort Street and Edison Avenue after they observed several traffic violations.

FMPD says the driver, Courtney Bailey, was asked to exit the vehicle when FMPD saw a 2-month-old child was improperly restrained in a car seat.

According to FMPD during the search of the vehicle, Bailey began to act nervous.

Officers say Bailey dropped the car seat with the infant on the sidewalk and began to flee, but was quickly detained.

EMS responded to the scene to ensure that the infant was uninjured and contacted DCF.

FMPD says officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located two bags of suspected cocaine

Bailey was taken to the Lee County Jail and is facing charges including:

