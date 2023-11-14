FMPD arrested two men for armed robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested by the Fort Myers Police after robbing two people walking home.

On Monday, the Fort Myers Police were dispatched to the area of 394 Prospect Avenue for a just occurred Robbery.

The Fort Myers Police say when officers arrived they learned that two victims were walking home from a local store when they were stopped by an older-looking sedan.

According to the Fort Myers Police the driver and passenger who have been identified as Keodrick Divox and Tra'von Thornton, approached the victims with a black handgun and removed bags from both of them.

The driver and the passenger entered the sedan and fled the area.

Fort Myers Police officers say they quickly located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop at Woodside Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Both Divox and Thornton were arrested for robbery with a firearm and taken to the Lee County Jail.

If you have been a victim of a similar incident involving these males, or the 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala, please contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.