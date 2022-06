FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators arrested Deiondre Clennon for a fatal crash in the area of 2675 Winkler Avenue.

The two-vehicle crash happened on June 4, 2021, around 5:22 p.m. when a woman was pinned.

Witnesses say the driver of the dark-colored sedan involved, fled the scene on foot. They provided a description and photos of the fleeing occupant.

Clennon is being charged with leaving the scene with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene with property damage.